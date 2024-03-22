OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Insider Ganesh Kumar Sells 9,697 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

