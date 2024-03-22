Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Shibu Ninan Sells 4,279 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shibu Ninan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

