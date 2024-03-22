Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 92.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 46.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,323. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

