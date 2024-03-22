Olivier Marie Sells 967 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $11,797.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at $87,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $19,427.73.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Olivier Marie sold 1,136 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $14,608.96.

On Friday, January 19th, Olivier Marie sold 259 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $3,690.75.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

