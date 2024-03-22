Oluyemi Okupe Sells 9,912 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $156,807.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,679.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $85,345.27.

On Monday, February 12th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $314,570.89.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 607,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,368. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

View Our Latest Report on HIMS

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.