OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.07 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $140.07 million and $20.92 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00084003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001415 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

