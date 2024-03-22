OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 138,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 417,222 shares.The stock last traded at $5.21 and had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OABI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of OmniAb by 29.4% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the third quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OmniAb in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OmniAb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

