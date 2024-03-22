Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on OMC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.22.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.
Insider Activity at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
