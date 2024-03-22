OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

