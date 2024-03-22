One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.28% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
