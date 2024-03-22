One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.28% from the company’s previous close.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at One Stop Systems

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

