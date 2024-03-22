OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $6.98 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

