OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.23

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 387324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 151,226 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

