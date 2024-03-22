ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. 918,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $79.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

