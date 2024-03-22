Oppenheimer Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 16,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

