Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.12 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $139.37 million and $7.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006680 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.61 or 1.00188213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010720 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00158651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14878945 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,452,150.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.