Orchid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.06 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006866 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,868.58 or 0.99962893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010732 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14878945 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,452,150.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

