Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $364.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $365.20.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

