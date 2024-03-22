Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up about 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 34.55% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $64,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of JSML opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

