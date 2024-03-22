Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $481.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

