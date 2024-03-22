Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

