Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,123,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,002 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.