Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

