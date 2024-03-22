Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,671,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $618.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.