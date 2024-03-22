Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158,287 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,374,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,287 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $87,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.01 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

