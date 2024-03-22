Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $199.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $573.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

