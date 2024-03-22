Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.