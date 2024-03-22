Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 43,038 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 0.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $2,977,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

