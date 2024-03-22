PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Up 0.7%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.87 and last traded at $121.81. 301,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,332,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

