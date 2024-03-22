Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 27th

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.37.
About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.