Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 27th

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

