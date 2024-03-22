Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

