PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by New Street Research to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Barclays boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

