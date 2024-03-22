Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of PLMR opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. Palomar has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $204,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,301 shares of company stock worth $2,524,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palomar by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 256,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

