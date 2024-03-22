Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,945,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,106,188. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

