Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 6,832,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

