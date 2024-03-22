Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,693 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 3,715,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,097,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

