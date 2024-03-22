Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. 5,641,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

