Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after acquiring an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 331,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,555. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 808.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

