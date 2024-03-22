Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

PK stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

