Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,966,021.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,078.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock valued at $314,260,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $309.85 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

