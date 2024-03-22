Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

