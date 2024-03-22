Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

