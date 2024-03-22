Parkside Investments LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.60 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

