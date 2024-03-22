Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.
GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
