Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $689,851.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,206,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $689,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,206,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,632,412 shares of company stock valued at $21,503,362 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

