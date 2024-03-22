Parkside Investments LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,799 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.