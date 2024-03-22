Parkside Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

