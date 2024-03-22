Parkside Investments LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.07 billion, a PE ratio of 343.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

