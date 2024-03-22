Parkside Investments LLC Sells 98,705 Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,705 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 3.82% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 137,901 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

Shares of PXE opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

