Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $19.37 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

