PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.85.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in PDD by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

